Giants bounce back with Flames victory

Griffin Reinhart celebrates his goal against the Cardiff Devils last weekend. Picture: James Assinder/Cardiff Devils

Having had their winning streak halted by the Glasgow Clan with a 3-1 defeat earlier in the week.

The Cardiff Devils emerged victorious from Saturday night’s anticipated rematch with the Giants in Wales, they did most of their work early before seeing the game out with resolute defending a 4-1 win.

First period goals from Ben Davies and Brodie Reid followed by a Jake Coughler double in the second and third (empty net goal) saw off the Giants, with Griffin Reinhart’s first period marker the only response from the visitors.

Still on the road, anddespite trailing by an early goal, the Giants completed the comeback in style at the Guildford Spectrum on Sunday evening, defeating the Flames 1-4 thanks to goals from Boucher, Conway, Cooper and Ruopp, and the highlight being superb goaltending from Tyler Beskorowany, including an assist on Ruopp’s goal.

“For sure the Sunday night game was better than the game against the Devils on Saturday night,” said Giants defenseman Griffin Reinhart after returning to Belfast.

“We were able to get more goals against Guildford, so we were all-in-all much happier with that result.

“I personally don’t think we played in anyway bad against Cardiff, but we were a little slow in our decision making and our execution wasn’t there.

“We know that the Devils are a very opportunistic team, give them chances and they are going to capitalise.

“We just gave them to many of those chances.”

He added: “Every time you play Cardiff you know you are in for a tough game.”

Reinhart is glad that the Giants have been able to get back to winning ways quickly in Guildford.

“It’s good to have games quickly in the league. If we hadn’t had the game on Sunday it would have been a pretty long week before the next game.