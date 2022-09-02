Giants’ captaincy team for 2022/23 announced ahead of CHL games
The Stena Line Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe has named his leadership group for the 2022/23 season, ahead of the team’s first Champions Hockey League games this weekend.
David Goodwin has been awarded the captaincy once again, with Kevin Raine, Mark Garside, Ben Lake, Mark Cooper, and Scott Conway being named assistant captains for the season ahead.
This line-up presents little change off the back of last year’s giant success, with the only adjustment being the introduction of Conway, who deservedly takes his letters following Griffin Reinhart’s departure from the club during the summer.
Kevin Raine will act as assistant captain for both home and away games, following success in the same role last season.
The remainder of the AC group will flex for home and away games, with Mark Garside and Mark Cooper assisting for home games and Ben Lake and Scott Conway assisting on the road.
This approach provides a strong leadership team for each game across the season and will play an instrumental role in the direction of travel for the side.
Commenting on the announcement, Adam Keefe said: “I’m excited to have our leadership group returning from last year.
“These guys led from the front throughout the whole the season and played a massive part in the success we had on the ice.
“With the news of Griffin Reinhart’s retirement during the off-season, it’s been decided that Scott Conway will wear an A.
“I’m happy to add Scott to this group and it’s very well deserved, as he sets a great example with his compete level on the ice and work ethic – every day, practice, and game.”
The Belfast Giants kickstart their Champions Hockey campaign this weekend, with a game on the road on Friday vs Czech opponents, Oceláři Třinec, and a home game clash on Sunday vs Swiss side HC Davos.