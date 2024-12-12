Giants thrash the Dundee Stars after four goals inside the opening nine minutes

The Belfast Giants put four goals past Dundee Stars inside nine minutes before eventually running out 7-1 winners at the SSE Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an electric start for the Giants with four goals coming inside the first nine minutes, putting them in full control in front of a big midweek crowd.

“It’s really good and really important to start well. Obviously when you have the start like we did, we kind of got into the flow of things and were able to play our game and bring our pace to them and getting the first goal always puts you on track to have a good 60 minutes,” said forward Kyle Osterberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the message every single game is to start on time and push the pace early and try to take teams out of it, make them discouraged and make them not want to be here and want to play as much so tonight was really big and it helped out getting off to a great start.”

Belfast Giants’ J.J. Piccinich scoring against Dundee Stars during Wednesday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Elijiah Barriga, the ex-Dundee Star, opened the scoring at 1.33. Bobo Carpenter fired the puck into the crease, and Barriga nipped in front of the defender and fired past Richard Sabol, to give the Giants the lead.

It didn't take long until Gabe Bast grabbed a second for the Giants. Bast initially had his shot saved, with the puck flying up in the air off Sabol. Everyone lost track of the puck, and when it hit the ice, Bast was first to react and slam in the rebound at 6.15.

102 seconds later, the Giants got a third through Mark Cooper. The goal came on powerplay as Cooper danced around Sabol and finished well at 7.56 on the stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A needless tripping minor taken by Cole MacDonald led to the Giants making it four just 46 seconds later. Good passing between Jordan Kawaguchi and Bobo Carpenter set up Pierre-Olivier Morin for the one-timer in the slot to take the lead to four. Marc LeFebvre called a timeout thereafter to calm his side down.

Belfast Giants’ Elijiah Barriga with Dundee Stars’ Drydn Dow and Jarrett Fiske during Wednesday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The Stars managed to pull one back at 11.38 through Jake Elmer. Elmer took possession on Belfast's blueline and buried the puck through Whistle’s five hole to make it 4-1.

The visitors then went on powerplay, giving them a chance to get back into the game. However, it was the Giants who capitalized when JJ Piccinich stole the puck in the defensive zone and finished well on the breakaway to score the shorthanded goal to cap off a dominant first period.

Period two ended without goals and was somewhat less busy than the six-goal 20 minutes that had preceded it. Both teams saw a powerplay go by without scoring as the Giants carried their 5-1 lead into the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Pound converted a Kyle Osterberg pass into the slot from below the goal line to put the Giants 6-1 ahead with 7.29 played in period three. Ben Lake scored his first goal in 11 games with the Giants’ seventh of the night with a nice individual effort inside the final four minutes to round out the scoring.

Belfast Giants’ Scott Conway with Dundee Stars’ Jarrett Fiske during Wednesday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The Giants gave Andrew Dixon the final 3.58 of the game in net as the home fans counted down an excellent victory.

The Giants’ win moved them into third in the league, ahead of a huge game against second-placed Sheffield on Sunday.

“It’s a really big game, but every game is a big game for us. We want to get two points every single game, but it’s going to be a good measuring stick for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad