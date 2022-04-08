Mullen will not be joining Belfast Giants’ roster

The team had been working on arrangements to get Mullen to Belfast since he signed last month, however a change in personal circumstances now means he is unable to travel.

Commenting on the announcement, Patrick Mullen said: “I was excited at the opportunity to get back to Belfast and to help the Giants out at what is an exciting and important part of the season.

“Unfortunately, unforeseen changes in my own personal circumstances mean that will not be possible.”

It had been confirmed that ex Belfast Giant Patrick Mullen will not be joining the roster. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

Mullen added: “This is greatly disappointing for me, for the team and coaches at this late stage of the season.

“Whilst I can’t support the team in the way I had hoped, I will be cheering them on as they continue what is a thrilling title race and I wish them every continued success.”

He concluded: “It’s a great honour to wear the teal jersey in Belfast and the team should do so with pride with the performance they have given this season.”