Successful deadline day for Belfast Giants

Giants head of hockey Steve Thornton. Picture: Michael Cooper

Following a busy deadline day, the club has secured important injury cover, with an announcement on the expanded line up expected within the next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Thornton, head of hockey said: “It’s a competitive market out there right now but it was important that we made every effort to mitigate against the very real risk of being short benched in the coming months.

“Every game counts from this point on and we need to make sure we can cope with anything that’s thrown at us, with important season-defining games on the horizon.