Successful deadline day for Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants will receive an important boost to its roster for the latter part of the season.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:06 am
Giants head of hockey Steve Thornton. Picture: Michael Cooper

Following a busy deadline day, the club has secured important injury cover, with an announcement on the expanded line up expected within the next week.

Steve Thornton, head of hockey said: “It’s a competitive market out there right now but it was important that we made every effort to mitigate against the very real risk of being short benched in the coming months.

“Every game counts from this point on and we need to make sure we can cope with anything that’s thrown at us, with important season-defining games on the horizon.

“We will make a formal announcement as soon as we are in a position to do so, but we are very pleased the outcome of this year’s deadline day negotiations and we think the fans will be happy too.”