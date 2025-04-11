The job isn’t done yet for the Belfast Giants, a Grand Slam is still up for grabs
The Giants secured the EIHL trophy last Sunday with their overtime win in Nottingham against the Panthers while their nearest rivals, the Sheffield Steelers, saw their push for the title snuffed out when they were defeated by the Coventry Blaze.
The Giants have had the early part of this week to celebrate their league title before getting back to work and prepping for another two big games this weekend, this time against the Dundee Stars, a team who have proved tricky opponents this year.
Looking back at last weekend’s title success head coach Adam Keefe said: “I am probably their biggest critic. They not only have to deal with the stresses of the season, they also have to deal with me applying that pressure on them to win.
“So full credit goes to the players for persevering throughout the season. They deserve all the accolades that they are getting right now.
“The season can be a long grind of some seven and half months but they have achieved what they set out to do.”
He added: “Arguably Nottingham played even harder on the Sunday than they had done on Saturday.
“When it came down to the big moment in the title campaign we had some big performances that put us across that line.”
Keefe agrees that the job isn’t done yet for his squad.
He said: “After a few days of celebrating the title we are getting back to business, the sun is out and the players are hungry for more success in the playoffs.
“We are in no doubt that the games against Dundee are going to be another challenge. There are no easy match ups in this league any more.”
Keefe added: “I have no doubt that Dundee will come into the SSE on Saturday full of energy.
“They are going to want to win that last trophy that is up for grabs.
“We are going to need to be ready for them. We are going to have to be good again. It is not going to be easy but then nothing that is worth achieving comes to you in an easy manner.
“We know that we are going to need to be prepared for another fight against Dundee.”
Keefe agrees that the Stars have been tricky opponents for the Giants this year.
He said: “The last time the Stars played us at the SSE they took the two points off us. Had we kept those points it would have made it a much easier run into the conclusion of the league that’s for sure.
“They are a good hockey team, they can score and the compete really hard, they are well coached, and that’s what has got them on well this season.
“We are going to need to be at our best. I think that is an indication of just how good the EIHL has been this year.
“It doesn’t matter who you might be playing, any team can beat any other team on any given night, and that’s what we have seen a lot of this year.”
He concluded: “So long as we worry about our game and not theirs then I have no doubt that we will be able to book our spot in the finals in Nottingham next weekend.”
