Live

IRISH LEAGUE LIVE UPDATES: Storm Bert disrupts football fixtures - is your game on?

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 10:57 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 12:34 GMT
National World
IRISH LEAGUE LIVE UPDATES: Storm Bert disrupts football fixtures - is your game on?

Storm Bert has led to a number of pitch inspections across the Irish League....follow our live blog for the latest from around the grounds

IRISH LEAGUE LIVE UPDATES: Storm Bert disrupts football fixtures - is your game on?

12:20 GMT

GAME ON...

12:20 GMT

GAME OFF...

11:27 GMT

GAME OFF...

11:18 GMT

GAME ON...

11:17 GMT

GAME ON...

11:17 GMT

GAME ON...

11:16 GMT

GAME OFF...

11:16 GMT

GAMES OFF...

11:15 GMT

PITCH INSPECTION...

11:15 GMT

GAME ON...

11:13 GMT

GAME OFF...

11:08 GMT

GAME OFF...

11:04 GMT

GAME OFF...

11:00 GMT

GAME ON...

10:57 GMT

AROUND THE GROUNDS...

NIFL call for pitch inspections

Weather warnings are in place due to Storm Bert hitting Northern Ireland.Weather warnings are in place due to Storm Bert hitting Northern Ireland.
Weather warnings are in place due to Storm Bert hitting Northern Ireland. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice