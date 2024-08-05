Irish MMA star confirms next opponent

Irish MMA fighter Will Fleury will make his return to the cage at OKTAGON 62, in the biggest fight of his career, as he takes on former World Champion, Pavol Langer.

The Irishman looks to take one step closer to challenging for an elusive World Title.

Fleury (12-3), who trains at the iconic SBG gym, is currently riding a five fight win streak, the most recent of which saw him submit Daniel Skvor in his debut for Europe’s premier MMA promotion, OKTAGON MMA.

The European MMA giants have been gaining incredible momentum, recently selling out Prague’s 28,000 seat Eden Stadium.

October 12 will see the promotion look to make MMA history, as they are set to sell out Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, and break the attendance record for an MMA event in the process.

