Irish MMA star confirms next opponent
The Irishman looks to take one step closer to challenging for an elusive World Title.
Fleury (12-3), who trains at the iconic SBG gym, is currently riding a five fight win streak, the most recent of which saw him submit Daniel Skvor in his debut for Europe’s premier MMA promotion, OKTAGON MMA.
The European MMA giants have been gaining incredible momentum, recently selling out Prague’s 28,000 seat Eden Stadium.
October 12 will see the promotion look to make MMA history, as they are set to sell out Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, and break the attendance record for an MMA event in the process.
Fans can secure their tickets to OKTAGON 62, and see Fleury vs Langer as part of a stacked event
OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.
