The match schedule and order of play for the 2024 Champion of Champions has been released, with reigning champion Mark Allen set to begin his title defence in the opening match of the tournament on the afternoon of Monday, November 11.

One of world Snooker Tour's most prestigious and popular events, this year's edition will take place between November 11-17 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton.

Featuring 16 of the world's top players, sections/quarters of the draw - often referred to as 'groups' in this competition - are completed each day, with two best of seven frames matches in the afternoon session followed by a best of 11 frames 'final' in the evening a few hours later between the two afternoon winners. The evening winner then progresses to the semi-finals later in the week.

Winners of major snooker events over the past 12 months are invited to the Champion of Champions, although due to several players having won multiple titles during that spell, the highest-placed non-qualified cueists from the world rankings have filled the allocation.

Mark Allen begins his Champion of Champions defence against Igor Figueiredo. (Photo: Taka G Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Northern Ireland's Allen - a two-time Champion of Champions winner - faces current World Seniors Snooker Champion Igor Figueiredo from Brazil in the curtain-raiser. Allen first lifted this trophy in 2020, but withdrew the following year, meaning this is his first chance to retain the title.

Allen won the title with a superb 10-3 victory against Judd Trump last year, where he admitted he was delighted to “get one over” on the world number one.

Scottish and Welsh Open Champion Gary Wilson meets World Championship runner-up Jak Jones - a slot for the defeated Crucible finalist has been made available in recent years - in the second match on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday action will break off with Tour Championship title holder Mark Williams up against current World Women's Snooker Champion Bai Yulu from China. Bai is one of at least four players who will be making their Champion of Champions debuts during the week.

Then there is a mouth-watering encounter between the last two winners of the World Championship, as current Crucible King Kyren Wilson meets the 2023 victor Luca Brecel.

At the time of writing, Wednesday’s full line-up is not yet known, with world number one Judd Trump set to play in the opening match against the winner of the ongoing International Championship in Nanjing, China. The second match of the day is confirmed, though, as Championship League Ranking Event title holder Ali Carter shares the baize with recent English Open Champion Neil Robertson.

The final section is played out on Thursday with record four-time Champion of Champions winner Ronnie O'Sullivan scheduled to compete against Wuhan Open Champion Xiao Guodong in match one. However, there is some uncertainty over O'Sullivan's participation having withdrawn from this event last year, and due to his limited appearances on the professional tour this season, so far.

British Open champion Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy will be the final two players to get their campaigns underway. Both Selby and Trump are set to extend their 100% appearance records in this event since it was introduced to the circuit in this current guise in 2013.