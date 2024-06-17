Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam McLean made a winning debut in the International Road Racing Championship at Schleiz in Germany at the weekend.

The Tobermore man missed the opening round of the Supersport series at Hengelo in the Netherlands due to a clash with the North West 200 in May.

However, McLean made his mark on Sunday, winning the second race on a Yamaha R6 for Dutch team Performance Racing Achterhoek (PRA).

The race was restarted after an incident involving Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed, whose partner Emma Ferris said he had sustained a broken left leg and ankle in the crash but was otherwise fine.

Adam McLean on the Performance Racing Achterhoek Yamaha R6 at Schleiz in Germany. Picture: @rkolsters/Performance Racing Achterhoek

Fresh from competing in the Supertwin class at the Isle of Man TT for the first time since 2018, pole man McLean clinched his maiden IRRC victory by two and a half seconds from Jef Van Calster, who beat McLean in the opening race.

Lincolnshire’s Gary Johnson, who withdrew from the TT as he continues to fight his way back to full fitness after a serious crash at Horice in the Czech Republic last May, finished seventh in the first race and 11th in the second outing.

McLean – ninth in the red-flagged second Supertwin race at the TT on the Flitwick Motorcycles Yamaha – is due to be in action at the legendary Imatra circuit in Finland (July 5-7) for round three of the championship.

The former Ulster Grand Prix winner and North West 200 podium finisher said the European-based road racing series offered the chance to branch out with only three Irish road races in total on the calendar in 2024 including the Cookstown 100 and North West 200 – both of which have already taken place – and the Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ at the end of July.

“I’m riding a Yamaha R6 and it’s basically the same specification as the bike I’ve been racing here, with Ohlins suspension,” said McLean, talking about his deal earlier this year.

“The motors are also tuned by Ten Ken, who are based about half-an-hour down the road from where the team owners live in Hengelo.

“I’ve never had the chance before, but it feels like a good time because there aren’t as many road races at home as there used to be and it’s an opportunity to do something different, see new faces and race on new tracks.

“It’ll be interesting to see how things go and to be honest I’m looking forward to a bit of a change.”

Meanwhile, Cookstown’s Gary McCoy was in fine form at the Barry Sheene Festival at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough at the weekend.