Adam McLean will lead Dutch team Performance Racing Achterhoek’s return to the Isle of Man TT this year.

Ulsterman McLean previously confirmed he would ride for the team at the North West 200 in May, when he is set to compete in the Supersport and Superbike classes on Yamaha R6 and Kawasaki ZX-10RR machinery.

McLean, who made his debut at the event in 2017, will ride the team’s Yamaha in the Supersport races at the TT.

The Tobermore man rode for the top International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) outfit for the first time in 2024 and finished second in the Supersport class as he made an impressive debut in the European series.

Adam McLean will ride the Performance Racing Achterhoek Yamaha R6 in the Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo: Performance Racing Achterhoek)

McLean will again contest the Supersport class but also makes the step up to challenge for the Superbike crown on a Kawasaki at the European road races.

The former Ulster Grand Prix winner and NW200 podium finisher said he didn’t have to think twice after being offered the chance to ride the team’s Yamaha R6 at the TT this year.

“Last year everything was new to me, I came to Europe to compete in the IRRC,” said McLean.

“The championship, the bike and the team were completely new. It was great that we could compete for the championship in the Supersport class.

“I thought it was great that we were going to compete together in the North West 200 because this is a home race for me.

“When the team told me that they wanted to compete together in the Isle of Man TT, I didn't have to think about it for long.

“I think that together we can achieve a good result.”

The Dutch team previously raced at the TT three years ago with Jochem Van Den Hoek, Frank Gellagher and Ilja Caljouw.

Arno Wassink, team owner, said: “With Adam we have a rider in house who has proven that he can compete at the top of international road racing.

“Participating in the TT is not only the highest achievable for him, but also for us as a small Dutch team.

“We have to compete against big teams from the English BSB championship. They have more budget and access to more equipment.

“We can build on the experience we have gained during our previous TT participations. I think that we will go a long way this way,” he added.

“We are very happy that we can take on this challenge together with an experienced rider like Adam.”

McLean will be joined by Caljouw in the line-up at the North West 200 when they will contest the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races.