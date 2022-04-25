Adam McLean ruled out of Tandragee 100 after Cookstown crash

McLean suffered concussion when he crashed in the feature Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday, forcing a red-flag stoppage.

The McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider will now turn his attention to the North West 200 from May 10-14.

McLean said: “Unfortunately I was concussed after my crash on the Superbike, so my license has been revoked for nine days. I’m obviously out of the Tandragee 100, which is unfortunate but there’s not much you can do about it.

Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) leads Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) shortly before his crash in the Cookstown 100 Superbike race on Saturday.

“I got word about it this morning (Monday) so we’ll just have to get over it and look towards the North West in a couple of weeks’ time.

“I’m still pretty beaten up so it will give me a bit more time to recover before the North West. I’ve another medical to do next week but I’m sure it’ll be grand.”

McLean witnessed an earlier crash involving Cork rider Mike Browne and Paul Jordan on the opening lap of the first Superbike encounter.

He was able to take evasive action, but Browne was struck by Jordan and sustained two broken ankles, while Jordan suffered a broken left hand.

Browne is set to miss the North West 200 and is a doubt for the TT, while Jordan hopes to return at the north coast road race next month.

“It was an unfortunate one for Mike Browne and Paul Jordan,” said McLean.

“I saw Mike and Michael Sweeney touch and I was lucky enough because I could stay down the left side of the road.

“But the ones coming behind me weren’t able to avoid Mike. From my point of view it looked like a racing incident. They (Browne and Sweeney) were both hungry for it but luckily it wasn’t too bad.”