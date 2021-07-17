Alastair Seeley blazes to sun-kissed double at Bishopscourt

The Carrickfergus man, a treble winner last weekend at the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown, qualified on pole in the Superbike and Supersport classes on his IFS Yamaha machines.

Seeley won the first Superbike race of the weekend by nearly three seconds from Ali Kirk on the AKR/McCurry Motorsport BMW, who was clear of Jason Lynn in third on the J McC Roofing Suzuki. Derek McGee and fellow road racer Mike Browne completed the top six.

A red-hot Supersport race matched the sun-kissed weather at Bishopscourt on Saturday as Seeley, McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean and Michael Dunlop battled for victory around the 1.8-mile course.

Alastair Seeley (Yamaha) leads Adam McLean (Kawasaki) and Michael Dunlop (Yamaha) in the Supersport race at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press.

After a fast and furious 10 laps, Seeley prevailed for the win by only 0.149s from McLean, with 19-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop right in their wheel-tracks on his Yamaha as the trio were covered by less than four-tenths-of-a-second.

McLean won the opening Supertwin race, while Cork man Browne enjoyed a winning debut on the Joey’s Bar Honda Moto3 machine as he builds towards the Armoy Road Races in two weeks’ time.