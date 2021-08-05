Alastair Seeley leads Ulster Superbike line-up at Bishopscourt

Alastair Seeley on the IFS Yamaha.

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley has dominated the championship so far on the IFS Yamaha, winning all five Superbike races held to date and clinching four Supersport wins.

The two-time British champion sealed a six-timer last time out at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting at Bishopscourt last month and Seeley will take all the beating once again this weekend.

He leads the Ulster Superbike standings by 61 points from Michael Sweeney and holds a three-point gap over Michael Dunlop in the Supersport championship.

The first two rounds of the championship attracted entries from some of the leading names in road racing, who were taking advantage of some track time ahead of last weekend’s Armoy meeting.

Some of those names are absent this weekend, but the line-up includes Alistair Kirk on the AKR/McCurry BMW, third in the Superbike standings, plus Jason Lynn on the J McC Roofing Suzuki, McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean and Paul Jordan.

Nico Mawhinney is also aiming to make his mark on Saturday as he reverts back to his trusty Kawasaki Zx-10R.

Round four of the USBK championship at Bishopscourt on August 21 has been cancelled and a track day will now be held in its place instead.

A new book (£25) celebrating 100 years of the Temple 100 road races will be on sale at the event tomorrow. The book can also be purchased at Carryduff Autoparts, Norman Watt Motorcycles, Temple, Donard View Garage, Ballynahinch and Ironside Trophies, Lisburn.