Alex Marquez pictured with Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini after winning the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia. (Photo: Michelin)

Alex Marquez overcame the disappointment of crashing out of the Tissot Sprint race at the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia to secure a brilliant Grand Prix victory in front of his home fans.

It was a masterclass by Alex (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), and his performance brought to an end his brother’s stranglehold on the 2025 MotoGP season.

It was a stunning victory, the second of the season, for the younger Marquez brother. He took over the lead from Marc on lap four and led until the chequered flag.

There were times when Marc on the Lenovo Ducati threatened his lead, especially in the closing laps, but in the end, he just had no answers.

Alex kept his head and responded to the pressure, claiming victory in his home Grand Prix by 1.74 seconds. It means Marc cannot be crowned champion at the upcoming San Marino Grand Prix.

A great performance by Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) saw the Italian come through from ninth on the grid to round out the podium.

“I did my maximum. I'm happy for Alex, happy for Ducati and happy for me because at a difficult circuit we finished second,” said Marc.

Alex added: “I am so happy, but still the mistake from yesterday is painful. I made no mistakes today.

"I just tried to manage the tyres, then on laps seven to the end, I say ok, Alex, if you have something more, it is time to show it. Jerez was really special, but this one with Marc on track, even more.”

Daniel Holgada (CFMOTO Gaviota Team) dominated the Moto2 race to claim his maiden win, with British rider Jake Dixon (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) second, his first podium since Germany.

Daniel Munoz (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who was standing in for the injured Deniz Oncu, finished third. Manuel Gonzalez secured fourth to extend his lead in the championship after his main rival, Aron Canet, crashed out on lap 12.

Spaniard Angel Piqueras (FRINSA - MT Helmets - MSi) claimed his fourth win of the 2025 Moto3 season after a brilliant move on the last lap into Turn 1, for the lead, taking the chequered flag 0.081s ahead of championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).