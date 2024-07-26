Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davey Todd blitzed the lap record at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races with an unofficial new Superbike benchmark of 108.717mph.

The Milwaukee BMW rider secured pole with a time of 1m 39.605s, which put him three seconds clear of Phil Crowe (105.504mph), who lapped the three-mile course in Co Antrim in 1m 42.639s.

Ulsterman Paul Jordan was third fastest on the Jackson Racing Honda at 105.113mph ahead of England’s Dominic Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW (104.635mph).

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward was fifth on the KTS Racing Honda at 104.368mph while southern Irishman Mike Browne rounded out the top six on the IN Competition Aprilia (104.334mph).

Davey Todd claimed Superbike pole with an unofficial lap record at Armoy on the Milwaukee BMW. Picture: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press

Todd also topped the times in the Supersport class on the Powertoolmate Ducati with a time of 1m 43.439s (104.688mph) from Browne on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, who lapped at 103.684mph.

Magherafelt’s Jordan was next at 102.128mph ahead of Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha R6 (102.068mph).

Coward slotted into fifth on the timesheets on the KTS/Stanley Stewart Triumph (102.015mph) while the top six was finalised by Michael Sweeney.

Ramsey man Cummins was seventh fastest on the TH Racing Honda.

Herbertson sealed pole in the Moto3/125GP class on the Burrows Honda at 88.560mph, which left him 4.9s up on Irish roads stalwart Nigel Moore (85.143mph).

Browne, riding a 125cc Honda for Gary Dunlop under the Remy Racing banner, was third quickest, five seconds down on Herbertson.

In the concurrent Supersport 300 session, Lee Osprey was quickest at 81.259mph from his Trison McMullan Racing Honda team-mate Barry Davidson by only 0.898s.

The session was red-flagged following a two-rider incident that occurred on the exit of the chicane shortly after the start/finish line.

In the Classics, Ballymena man Davidson (82.259mph) was fastest in the 350cc class by 0.240s from Moore, with Dan Sayle in third, five seconds adrift.

Richard Ford was the fastest 250cc rider, 4.959s behind Davidson.

In the Supertwin class, Coward will line up on pole as he led the way on the KTS Racing Kawasaki from Jordan, who is riding for Ryan Farquhar’s KMR outfit, also on a Kawasaki, by one second.

Coward lapped at 100.349mph to record the first 100mph lap by a Supertwin machine at Armoy, with Jordan managing 99.364mph.