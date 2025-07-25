Jamie Coward is one of the favourites at this weekend's Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races.

Free practice got underway in wet conditions at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races on Friday.

The Co Antrim meeting is the final Irish road race of the season and features the headline Race of Legends on Saturday.

Rain showers persisted throughout the morning around the three-mile course, although the forecast is for drier weather in the afternoon.

The free practice sessions offered riders the opportunity to complete some laps without the pressure of posting qualifying times.

In the Supersport class, Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan was quickest on the Jackson Racing Honda in a time of 1m 59.185s from Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati), who lapped in 1m 59.734s.

Dominic Herbertson was third fastest on his Ducati V2 in 2m 01.150s ahead of newcomer Franco Bourne and Mike Browne.

In the Open Superbike class, newcomer Erno Kostamo was fastest in free practice on the RVS Motorsport BMW in 1m 56.112s by a tenth of a second from Browne on his Honda Fireblade.

Bourne was third quickest ahead of Herbertson, riding his Ducati V2, with Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing BMW and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) next.

Jordan was fastest in Supertwin free practice on the Jackson Racing Aprilia in 2m 02.054s ahead of Bourne (Kawasaki) and last year’s race winner Coward on the KTS Racing Kawasaki.