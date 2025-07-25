Mike Browne sealed pole position for the Supersport races at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races on Friday.

The Republic of Ireland rider set a time of 1m 46.146s (102.018mph) on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha to claim the top spot ahead of Manx rider Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati), whose best lap was 1m 46.257s (101.911s).

On drying roads after rain in the morning, Paul Jordan slotted into third on the Jackson Racing Honda (1m 46.611s) with Dominic Herbertson (1m 46.647s) fourth on the GBS Ducati.

Michael Sweeney was fifth (EM Building Yamaha) in 1m 46.989s while Jamie Coward completed the top six on the KTS/Macadam Factory Racing Triumph 765 (1m 48.508s)

Mike Browne on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha in qualifying at Armoy. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Impressive newcomer Franco Bourne was seventh quickest on his Kawasaki (1m 49.485s).

The opening Supersport Next Generation race is scheduled to take place on Friday after the completion of qualifying.