Armoy Road Races: Mike Browne claims Supersport pole from Conor Cummins
The Republic of Ireland rider set a time of 1m 46.146s (102.018mph) on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha to claim the top spot ahead of Manx rider Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati), whose best lap was 1m 46.257s (101.911s).
On drying roads after rain in the morning, Paul Jordan slotted into third on the Jackson Racing Honda (1m 46.611s) with Dominic Herbertson (1m 46.647s) fourth on the GBS Ducati.
Michael Sweeney was fifth (EM Building Yamaha) in 1m 46.989s while Jamie Coward completed the top six on the KTS/Macadam Factory Racing Triumph 765 (1m 48.508s)
Impressive newcomer Franco Bourne was seventh quickest on his Kawasaki (1m 49.485s).
The opening Supersport Next Generation race is scheduled to take place on Friday after the completion of qualifying.
Dan Sayle claimed pole in the Moto3/125GP class on his Honda 250 by only 0.006s from German rider Chris Meyer (MYR Honda 250), with Nigel Moore third fastest, also riding a Honda 250.
