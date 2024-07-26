Armoy Road Races: Mike Browne dominates Supersport opener to win from Davey Todd
The Cork rider was lying in second place behind pole man Davey Todd after the first lap, but Browne hit the front with a pass on the brakes into the chicane at the start of the second of six laps.
The BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha rider then began to stretch away at the front and had opened an advantage of 2.4s after four laps on the damp but drying three-mile course after heavy rain earlier.
Todd was in danger of losing second place as he slipped into the clutches of Paul Jordan and Dominic Herbertson, who were fighting for third place.
However, the Saltburn man held on to secure the runner-up spot on the Powertoolmate Ducati in a close finish, with Jordan taking the final rostrum spot on the Jackson Racing Honda ahead of Hexham’s Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha).
Browne’s winning margin at the finish was 7.6s as he maintained his excellent form from the Southern 100.
Supertwin race winner Jamie Coward was fifth on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Triumph ahead of Michael Sweeney.
