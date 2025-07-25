Armoy Road Races: Paul Jordan tops Superbike times for pole on Jackson Racing Honda
The Magherafelt man clocked the quickest time in 1m 41.847s (106.324mph) to head up the front row from Mike Browne (Honda), who lapped in 1m 42.075s (106.087mph).
Conor Cummins (105.249mph) was third fastest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in a time of 1m 42.887s ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), whose best lap was 1m 43.451s (104.676mph).
England’s Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing BMW and Phil Crowe BMW) rounded out the top six on the time sheets.
Manx rider Marcus Simpson (WH Racing/Dynobike Honda) and newcomer Franco Bourne were seventh and eighth respectively, with Erno Kostamo (RVS Motorsport BMW) – also making his Armoy debut – in ninth.
In the Lightweight Supersport/250GP session, Barry Davidson topped the times on the Bry Joinery Honda 250 at 89.764mph from Germany’s Chris Meyer (88.992mph).
Jeremy McWilliams was third fastest on the M&D Racing Kawasaki 400 with a speed of 87.840mph.
