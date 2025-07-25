Paul Jordan put the Jackson Racing Honda on pole in Superbike qualifying at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magherafelt man clocked the quickest time in 1m 41.847s (106.324mph) to head up the front row from Mike Browne (Honda), who lapped in 1m 42.075s (106.087mph).

Conor Cummins (105.249mph) was third fastest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in a time of 1m 42.887s ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), whose best lap was 1m 43.451s (104.676mph).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing BMW and Phil Crowe BMW) rounded out the top six on the time sheets.

Paul Jordan set the pace in Superbike qualifying at Armoy on the Jackson Racing on Honda on Friday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Manx rider Marcus Simpson (WH Racing/Dynobike Honda) and newcomer Franco Bourne were seventh and eighth respectively, with Erno Kostamo (RVS Motorsport BMW) – also making his Armoy debut – in ninth.

In the Lightweight Supersport/250GP session, Barry Davidson topped the times on the Bry Joinery Honda 250 at 89.764mph from Germany’s Chris Meyer (88.992mph).