Brian McCormack leads the Principal Insurance Masters Superbike Championship going into the third round this weekend at Mondello Park in Co Kildare.

McCormack claimed a fortuitous victory in the final race at the previous round after Derek Sheils slid out while leading.

Sheils, who missed the opening round, was denied a treble on his Roadhouse Macau BMW after impressing on his Masters return, when the Wicklow rider set his fastest ever lap in race three – 0.4s outside the lap record – before an uncharacteristic mistake ended his chances of a clean sweep.

Waterford’s McCormack (Roadhouse Macau BMW) tops the standings by 30 points from Daracore Racing’s Kevin Keyes – a triple winner at the opening round in April – who missed the last round in May after a crash in the Friday test before the event ruled him out.

Roadhouse Macau BMW riders Brian McCormack and Derek Sheils in action at Mondello Park in May

Sheils is 50 points behind McCormack and holds seventh position, but with riders able to drop their lowest scoring weekend the title remains there for the taking as the championship reaches the halfway mark this weekend.

Sheils is competing in the BMW F900R Cup this year, which runs as part of the British Superbike Championship programme.

The former multiple Irish road racing champion has scaled down his activities on the roads but has entered the final national meeting of the season at Armoy in Co Antrim next month (July 26-27), where Sheils is among the big favourites on his BMW.

Backed by Principal Insurance, Ireland’s domestic short circuit series returned this year after an enforced layoff in 2023 due to insurance challenges.

Emmett O’Grady (TAG Racing Honda) and Peter Moloney (Suzuki) were on the podium last month and will be eager to challenge at the front again, while Co Down’s Daniel Matheson will be hoping for a repeat of his third place finish on his BMW after completing the rostrum in the final race at the previous round behind McCormack and O’Grady.

In the Supersport class, Tipperary youngster Oisin Maher is having his best season to date after securing three wins in May to open a 25-point lead over his AKR Thomas Bourne Racing team-mate Emmett O’Grady.

Co Offaly’s Keyes holds third in the standings but missed the latest round last month and will be out to make amends on his Daracore Racing Yamaha.

A full programme of races including Supertwins, Pre Injection and Classic Superbikes, Superbike and Supersport Cup, Moto 400, Sidecars, Junior Supersport and Moto One and FIM MiniGP will be held across the two-day meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifying is scheduled to commence from 9:15am on Saturday with the first round of races for each class getting underway shortly after midday.