British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde shattered the lap record in the 250GP class at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryde was competing on a TZ250 Yamaha and took the overall victory in the Classic Superbike/250GP race by 15.338s from Cahal Graham (Graham Automotive RS250 Honda).

English star Ryde, who claimed his first BSB win of the season last weekend at Brands Hatch, raised the lap record to 91.495mph (1m 11.768s).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hanna previously held the record, which he set on a 250 Honda in 2010 in a time of 1m 11.963s (91.247mph).

British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde won the 250GP race at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt on Saturday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Racing on Saturday faced a significant delay following an oil spillage.