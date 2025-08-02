British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde shatters 250GP lap record at Bishopscourt on way to victory at Classic Bike Festival Ireland
Ryde was competing on a TZ250 Yamaha and took the overall victory in the Classic Superbike/250GP race by 15.338s from Cahal Graham (Graham Automotive RS250 Honda).
English star Ryde, who claimed his first BSB win of the season last weekend at Brands Hatch, raised the lap record to 91.495mph (1m 11.768s).
Mark Hanna previously held the record, which he set on a 250 Honda in 2010 in a time of 1m 11.963s (91.247mph).
Racing on Saturday faced a significant delay following an oil spillage.
Ryde is among the top names at the event along with fellow BSB contenders Danny Kent and Storm Stacey, plus Richard Cooper, Korie McGreevy, Carl Phillips, Derek Sheils, Mike Browne and Johnny Campbell.
