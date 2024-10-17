Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reigning Sunflower Trophy champion Charlie Nesbitt has a target on his back as the British Superbike prospect bids for a repeat victory in the showpiece race this weekend at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old won the coveted silverware on his first appearance at Ireland’s top short circuit meeting last October, adding his name to an illustrious list of past winners that includes legendary riders such as Joey Dunlop, Ron Haslam, Steve Hislop and Jonathan Rea.

Nesbitt returns on the MasterMac Honda Superbike for the Hawk Racing team and goes into the event as the favourite, although the Swindon rider expects to have a fight on his hands in his quest to retain the prestigious trophy in Saturday’s 12-lap feature race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His opposition features fellow British championship riders including previous Sunflower winner and last year’s runner-up Richard Kerr – the 2023 National Superstock 1000 champion – riding a BMW M1000RR Superbike for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, plus Co Antrim’s Scott Swann, who finished third in this year’s National Superstock 1000 series, winning five races on his Swann Racing Honda.

Swindon's Charlie Nesbitt won the Sunflower Trophy race on the MasterMac Honda on his first appearance at Bishopscourt in Co Down in 2023

“I absolutely loved it last year and I’m really happy to be back,” Nesbitt told the News Letter.

“The team gave me a mega bike from the get-go and it was pretty well set up because they’d been here before with other riders. Yes, it was with a different manufacturer, but they know roughly what settings to be putting in for around here.

“It’s not going to be easy, it never is, and with the weather being a bit iffy on Friday it’s going to be a little bit more of a spanner in the works for everyone, but Saturday for the feature race you’re going to have people like your Scott Swanns and Richard Kerrs, and loads more – there’s so many and there’s too many to name,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a good, close race and I’m really looking forward to getting going.”

A sparkling line-up for the Hillsborough Club’s two day meeting also includes David Allingham, Richard Cooper, Luke Stapleford, Mike Browne, Owen Jenner, Cameron Dawson and Jeremy McWilliams.

Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell plus series regulars Korie McGreevy, Andy Reid, Ryan Gibson, Ross Irwin and Mark Conlin will be eager to seize their chance to upstage the headline names.

Qualifying gets underway from 9am on Friday followed by the first nine races.