​British Superbike contender Glenn Irwin hailed his performance in Sunday’s final race at Oulton Park as his “best ride” since his return from injury and said he has “so much more to come”.

​The Carrickfergus man’s hopes of challenging for the title this year were effectively ended after he crashed at Snetterton in June.

Irwin missed nine races after undergoing surgery on his sacrum (pelvic region) before returning to action at Thruxton in August.

The 35-year-old parted company from the Hager PBM Ducati team following a disagreement over his planned comeback from injury, with Irwin joining reigning British champions Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha alongside Kyle Ryde.

Glenn Irwin finished sixth on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha at Oulton Park on Sunday. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Irwin finished only a tenth of a second behind championship leader Ryde in Sunday’s final race at the penultimate Showdown round and was beaming afterwards.

The record 11-in-a-row North West 200 Superbike race winner said on social media: “It was only a sixth position but we were over five seconds off the win and I think we ended up one-point-something [seconds away from the podium places].

“It’s my best ride from I’ve been injured; the guys have worked so tough… this job is so tough when you’re a rider and you lose form, whether it be a change of team, manufacturer, or injury – or any reason.

“And it just feels so good to be competitive, to be riding with the best guys because the class is stacked, and to fight with the best people and to go forward.

“What a difference a day makes!

“This job means so much to me, I absolutely love this and there’s so much more to come – let’s go!”

Irwin will return to Ducati machinery for the 2026 British Superbike Championship following confirmation over the weekend that Nitrous Competitions Racing would make the switch from Yamaha.

Team owner David Williams said Irwin’s experience of the Italian machine would allow for “vital feedback” next year.

“Ducati has always been a brand close to my heart, having owned several models over the years,” he said.

“To now see the latest V4 R lining up on the BSB grid under Nitrous branding will be an incredibly proud moment.

“As we have signed Glenn Irwin for 2026, I believe his experience on the previous model can be carried over to give the whole team vital feedback, whilst Kyle (Ryde) has also experienced the Ducati on track recently too.”