Scottish rider Callum Grigor remains in an induced coma in hospital more than a week after a serious crash at the British Superbike Championship meeting at Donington Park.

The 27-year-old came off in the National Superstock 1000 race with himself and his machine colliding with Manx rider Nathan Harrison, who suffered a fractured vertebrae and broken leg in the red-flag incident.

Grigor Racing posted an update on Sunday (September 14), confirming the stricken rider remained “very poorly” and praising the care he is receiving at the major trauma facility at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

A statement ready: “Team Grigor would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support during the last week. We are absolutely blown away and humbled with the generosity of others wanting to help at this difficult time.

“We can’t believe the Go Fund Me total. Thank you so much for giving us one less thing to worry about so that we can concentrate on being here for Callum.

“Medically, he is still in his induced coma and fighting a developing chest infection after the initial damage to his lungs and chest.

“We will know more regarding his other injuries once they are able to move him for a detailed scan of his head and neck.

“The expert care he is receiving from Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham is second to none. We cannot express how grateful we are to all the staff involved in his care and to the wider staff looking after us.

“We have been told that this will be a marathon, not a sprint and that there will be many ups and downs. He is very poorly and his recovery will be lengthy.

“We know his love of endurance racing so we keep cheering him on from his bedside. Plus 2 laps and PUSH on his pitboard. C’mon Callum G!

“We would also like to wish Nathan Harrison a speedy recovery. You are very much in our thoughts at this time.

“We will share more updates when we can.”