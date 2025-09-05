Carl Phillips out to extend Ulster Superbike title lead at Kirkistown
Former champion Phillips, who made his return this season after an absence of several years, is 71 points clear at the top from reigning champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW) with three rounds to go.
McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider Korie McGreevy is 17 points further back in third.
The Belfast and District Club’s meeting is also the final instalment of the ‘Big 3 Series’ at Kirkistown, which Phillips also leads heading into the grand finale by 20 points from Campbell.
However, with 75 points available, it’s still all to play for.
“We had a test there on Tuesday because we had an issue with the bike most of the year, but we’ve got it sorted now,” said Phillips, who rides the SBT Ireland Kawasaki.
“Every time you went to click third gear, there wasn’t enough voltage in the quick-shifter and sometimes it wasn’t engaging the gear, and the blipper wasn’t working, but it seems to be sorted now.
“I’m looking forward to it and we’ll go and have a bit of craic and hopefully win.”
Belfast’s Mark Conlin tops the Supersport Pro standings by 11 points from Christian Elkin, with Graeme Irwin 17 further behind in third.
Reigning champion McGreevy is fourth, only three points adrift of Irwin.
However, Irwin is the frontrunner in the ‘Big 3 Series’ Supersport class and has a 21-point lead over Elkin, with Conlin only four points in arrears.
Donegal’s Caolan Irwin is leading the race for the Ulster Supertwin title by 15 points from Elkin, with Dean McMaster third, but 88 points down.
Practice is scheduled to begin at 9am with racing from approximately 11:30am.
Admission is £15, while children under 16 go free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The penultimate Ulster Superbike round takes place at Bishopscourt on September 27 and will be run by the Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland (MCRRCI).
The club stepped in to ensure the event went ahead after the original promoter – Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club Ltd – pulled out.