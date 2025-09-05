Kirkistown in Co Down hosts the seventh round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship on Saturday, when Lisburn’s Carl Phillips is aiming to extend his title advantage.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Former champion Phillips, who made his return this season after an absence of several years, is 71 points clear at the top from reigning champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW) with three rounds to go.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider Korie McGreevy is 17 points further back in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast and District Club’s meeting is also the final instalment of the ‘Big 3 Series’ at Kirkistown, which Phillips also leads heading into the grand finale by 20 points from Campbell.

Carl Phillips (SBT Ireland Kawasaki) is leading the Ulster Superbike Championship. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

However, with 75 points available, it’s still all to play for.

“We had a test there on Tuesday because we had an issue with the bike most of the year, but we’ve got it sorted now,” said Phillips, who rides the SBT Ireland Kawasaki.

“Every time you went to click third gear, there wasn’t enough voltage in the quick-shifter and sometimes it wasn’t engaging the gear, and the blipper wasn’t working, but it seems to be sorted now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to it and we’ll go and have a bit of craic and hopefully win.”

Belfast’s Mark Conlin tops the Supersport Pro standings by 11 points from Christian Elkin, with Graeme Irwin 17 further behind in third.

Reigning champion McGreevy is fourth, only three points adrift of Irwin.

However, Irwin is the frontrunner in the ‘Big 3 Series’ Supersport class and has a 21-point lead over Elkin, with Conlin only four points in arrears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donegal’s Caolan Irwin is leading the race for the Ulster Supertwin title by 15 points from Elkin, with Dean McMaster third, but 88 points down.

Practice is scheduled to begin at 9am with racing from approximately 11:30am.

Admission is £15, while children under 16 go free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The penultimate Ulster Superbike round takes place at Bishopscourt on September 27 and will be run by the Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland (MCRRCI).