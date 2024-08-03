Korie McGreevy launched a last-lap attack to snatch victory from Mike Browne in a thrilling opening Supersport race at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday in Co Down before sealing a double with a hard-fought Superbike success.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGreevy, who qualified on pole, shadowed road racer Browne for most of the eight-lap Supersport race before timing his move to perfection at the final chicane, slipping up the Cork man’s inside on the brakes.

The former British Junior Superstock 600 champion held on to win by 0.146s on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki from Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) on the dash to the finishing line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn’s Jonny Campbell completed the podium places as he rode his new Magic Bullet Ducati Panigale V2 for the first time, 11 seconds down on McGreevy and Browne.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Supersport race from Mike Browne (BPE Russell Racing Yamaha) at the Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt on Saturday

Portadown’s Marshall Neill, making a special one-off appearance on one of Alister Russell’s BPE Yamaha machines, held off Jeremy McWilliams (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha) and Gary McCoy (Madbros Yamaha) for an excellent fourth.

In the Open Invitation Superbike finale, a dramatic five-rider battle unfolded between McGreevy, Browne, Campbell, Andy Reid and Ryan Gibson.

McGreevy, Reid and Browne traded blows at the front, with Browne running wide on the exit of the chicane after attempting a pass on McGreevy’s inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne fought back again on his Aprilia to move into second ahead but McGreevy prevailed once more on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki by 0.136s for his second victory of the day.

Ulster Superbike title leader Campbell was right on Browne’s rear wheel in third on the Magic Bullet Yamaha with Reid taking fourth on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki ahead of Gibson (BMW), with the top five covered by six tenths of a second.

Cookstown’s McCoy finalised the top six positions, four tenths behind Gibson.

In the first Classic Superbike race, Michael Rutter was a wide-margin winner on his Suzuki XR69, taking the win by almost 21 seconds from Gareth Arnold (Yamaha FZR750) with Howard Selby in third (Suzuki GSXR Slingshot).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Grand Prix winner McWilliams qualified second fastest on a Suzuki XR69 behind Rutter but was a non-starter in the race.

Ballymena’s Barry Davidson won the Classic Pre-73 race on the Dempster Racing Honda 350, while Bobby Varey was the winner of the GP250/125GP/Lightweight Supersport race on his Yamaha TZ250.