Jonny Campbell and Mike Browne won the Open Invitation Superbike and Supersport races respectively on the final day of the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Sunday.

In contrast to Saturday’s fine weather, the forecast rain eventually arrived and Ulster Superbike title leader Campbell and Browne went head to head in the Invitation Open race in wet conditions at the 1.9-mile track.

There was little between them but in the end it was Lisburn rider Campbell who claimed the win on his Magic Bullet Yamaha R1 by just under half a second from Browne on his Aprilia.

Ryan Gibson was over 16 seconds behind on the Firewood Supplies BMW as he secured the final rostrum place.

A host of riders did not compete in the penultimate race of the day, including Andy Reid (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki), Gary McCoy (Madbros BMW), Christian Elkin (IFS Yamaha), Jeremy McWilliams (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha R6) and Marshall Neill (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha), who was making a special appearance at the weekend in Alister Russell’s team.

Cork man Browne was a commanding winner of the wet Supersport race on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, splashing his way to victory by 19.9s from Portadown’s Neill, with William Donnelly a long way further back in third on his Yamaha.

Several riders did not start the race, including Superbike winner Campbell and Cookstown man McCoy.

McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy, a double winner on Saturday in the Open Invitation and Supersport races, was not in action due to the Northern Ireland team’s longstanding tradition of never racing on a Sunday.

Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) dominated the Supersport race on Sunday

Michael Rutter won the Classic Superbike race on a damp track for a repeat of his victory on Saturday on his Suzuki XR69 with McWilliams in second, 2.6s behind, also riding an XR69 machine.

Bobby Varey took the GP250/125GP and Lightweight Supersport spoils on his TZ250 Yamaha while Ballymena’s Barry Davidson was the overall winner of the Classic Pre-73 race on his Dempster Racing Honda 350.

In the Sidecars, Isle of Man TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe – also victorious on Saturday – won the first race on Sunday in the dry by 12.8s from Declan and Karl Brady.