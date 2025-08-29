Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan claimed his first win around the Mountain Course with victory in the shortened one-lap Historic Junior race at the Classic TT.

Riding the Davies Motorsport Honda CB350, the Magherafelt man took the win by nine seconds from Dean Harrison, whose Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Honda team-mate Jamie Coward finished in third.

Manx rider Michael Evans was left frustrated after he was forced out with a problem with the Ken Rutter Racing Honda CB350 at Ballaugh Bridge while leading.

Evans was ahead at Glen Helen by 7.5s at the start of the race from Jordan, with Harrison 1.7s adrift in third and Coward fourth.

Paul Jordan prepares to leave the line on the Davies Motorsport Honda 350 in the Historic Junior race at the Classic TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

There was a change at Ballaugh, with Jordan now leading Evans on corrected time by 0.831s, with Harrison just 1.1s further adrift in third ahead of Coward. Evans was later confirmed to have retired at Ballaugh.

Barry Furber was reported to have crashed at Ballacraine but was reported as Rider OK.

Jordan extended his lead to 3.1s from Harrison at Ramsey hairpin, with Coward 9.7s back in third.

The Ulster rider increased his advantage to 8.494s at the Bungalow and was still 8.4s ahead at Cronk-ny-Mona.

Barring a mishap, Jordan had the win sewn up and he closed out a first victory on the Mountain Course by 9.012s from Harrison, who had 21.746s in hand over Coward.

Dan Sayle was fourth on the John Chapman Racing Honda ahead of Joe Yeardsley (Ken Rutter Racing Honda) and Adam McLean (Flitwick Motorcycles by Melbray London Honda).

Davey Todd was seventh (Steadplan Racing Honda) and Harley Rushton (Chris Hughes Racing Honda) eighth.