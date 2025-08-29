Paul Jordan described his first victory around the Mountain Course on the Isle of Man as “amazing” following the Historic Junior race on Friday.

The Magherafelt rider took the win by nine seconds on the Davies Motorsport Honda 350 from Dean Harrison in the one-lap race, which was reduced in distance after overnight rain showers forced a two-hour delay to the start of the schedule.

Reflecting on the race, Jordan said: “I got one board at Ginger Hall and I saw ‘P1’, but I didn’t know what I had but I saw Mikey [Michael Evans] had stopped at Ballaugh Bridge.

“I knew Dean [Harrison] and Jamie [Coward] would be in the mix so I just kept chipping away and brought her home.

Paul Jordan celebrates winning the Historic Junior race at the Classic TT on the Isle of Man on Friday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“It always nice to be in the winner’s enclosure and unfortunately we never got in here at the TT because of other reasons, but I get to go up here and stand in front of everybody again and I’m over the moon.

“The Davies boys put a magnificent bike together and I’m glad to put it on the podium for them.

“Without them this wouldn’t happen and they put their faith in me that I could try and do the job for them, and we got the job done so I’m happy,” he added.

“I didn’t feel that strong over the Mountain this time because I wasn’t sure where it was damp and where it wasn’t, so I did ease off a little bit.

“I enjoyed the race, it was really good and to be able to get my first win around the Mountain circuit is amazing as well.”

Runner-up Harrison said conditions around the 37.73-mile course were better than he had anticipated after riders were warned of damp patches.

“It was fine, a one-lap dash and I've only done a couple of laps on this little thing and it’s the first time I’ve rode it this year, so I’m quite happy with that,” he said.

“I enjoyed it and there were no problems with the bike.

“Conditions were good and not as bad as I thought they might be.

“I’ll have to come back next year and have another go.”

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward was delighted to be back on the podium on the Isle of Man after missing the TT through injury following a crash at the North West 200.

“It means the world to be fair to get back after my crash at the North West and spin laps around the Isle of Man TT course,” said Coward, who was also riding a Craven Classic Racing Honda 350.

“To be on the box is really nice so I can’t thank Ted Woof enough for the support again this year.

“I’m made up for him and a third and second place [Dean Harrison] for him – I’m over the moon.