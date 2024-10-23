Michael Dunlop is one of the leading names who participated in the Classic TT between 2013 and 2019

The Classic TT will return in 2025 following a six-year absence, with racing taking place following the conclusion of a revised Manx Grand Prix.

Held between 2013 and 2019, the event is a celebration of racing heritage, showcasing iconic machines and attracting many of the Isle of Man TT’s top names, including Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop, the most successful rider in TT history with 29 wins, and 23-time winner John McGuinness.

The 2025 Classic TT will feature five races across two days on Wednesday, August 27 and Friday, August 29. Qualifying will get underway on Wednesday, August 20.

The new-look schedule will begin with the Formula 1 TT for 1990s Superbikes on the opening day, followed by the Lightweight TT and the Historic Junior TT.

The Manx Grand Prix will will a fresh four-race schedule for 2025 across the summer Bank Holiday weekend from August 23-25

A climactic finale on Friday, August 29 starts with the Historic Senior TT followed by a second Superbike outing with the Senior Classic TT, bringing the festival to a close on the legendary Mountain Course.

The race programme will be supported by a range of nostalgic events and 2-wheeled attractions away from the course.

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man TT Races, said: “The Classic TT captured the imagination of fans when it ran previously, and we are excited to bring it back as a celebration of some of the most iconic decades in TT history.

“The 80s and 90s in particular were a time of intense rivalries, iconic machines and record breaking racing, and this event will be a place where fans can reconnect with those unforgettable moments.

“The Classic TT will not only honour the great riders of those eras but also provide a chance to see some of legendary machines roar back to life on the Mountain Course, piloted by the best riders of the modern day.”

Meanwhile, the Manx Motor Cycle Club has revealed details of a revised schedule next year for the Manx Grand Prix, which will take place from Sunday, August 17 to Monday, August 25.

No classic racing will be held as part of the MGP as the event returns to its clubman racing roots with a focus on developing the next generation of TT riders and celebrating the traditions of the event, which is going into its 102nd year.

Six days of practice will begin on Sunday, August 17 with a four-race programme running over the summer Bank Holiday weekend, culminating with the Senior MGP on Monday, August 25.

John McBride, Chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club, said: “We are incredibly excited for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix. The revised race programme, and modern racing focus will offer competitors and fans alike a highly competitive and thrilling spectacle.

“We are pleased to be able to give our riders better value for money with two races per class, as well as increased practice time, and feel that this re-focussed approach, will ensure that the event can continue to play an important role in road racing for many years to come.”

Supersport and Supertwin racing is at the heart of the Manx Grand Prix race programme, which begins with the first two races, the Supertwin and Supersport Manx Grand Prix events, on Saturday, August 23.

On Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, the Junior MGP kicks off the final day ahead of the showpiece Senior MGP.

The official announcement on Wednesday confirming the changes to the Manx GP said: “A key change for the upcoming event is the removal of classic racing from the Manx Grand Prix schedule.

“This decision allows the reintroduction of the Classic TT, which will run in tandem as a standalone event in the Isle of Man’s racing calendar.