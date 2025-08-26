Classic TT: Revised schedule announced for Wednesday as organisers continue to monitor weather forecast
The Lightweight race was brought forward to Monday because of an unsettled weather picture, but the race was stopped on the first lap following two separate incidents at Ballagarey and Glen Helen.
Andy Whale, bike number 26, came off at Glen Helen and reported as conscious and talking. He was taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.
Dan Hanby, bike number 44, also came off at Ballagarey on the first lap and was reported as OK. He was taken to Noble’s Hospital by ambulance.
Rain is forecast overnight on Tuesday with the chance of showers on Wednesday morning, which could affect the schedule.
However, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson says the contingency session on Wednesday evening will be utilised in the event of any delays.
Wednesday’s Classic TT schedule is as follows:
09:30 - Roads Close from
10:15 - Historic Junior Classic TT Race - [3-Laps]
12:00 - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap [1-Lap]
13:00 - Formula 1 Classic TT Race - [3-Laps]
14:45 - Lightweight Classic TT Race - [3-Laps]
16:05 - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap - [1-Lap]
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Wednesday contingency:
18:00 - Roads Close
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than