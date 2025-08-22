Classic TT Formula 1 pacesetter Rob Hodson has instantly clicked with the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916 despite only managing a few laps around Oulton Park on the machine being arriving on the Isle of Man.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodson, who has made the switch from Kawasaki 750 machinery, was only eight tenths of a second outside New Zealand rider Bruce Anstey’s 2017 lap record after lapping at over 127mph on Thursday evening.

Road racing legend Anstey set the Classic TT benchmark in 2017 with a lap of 127.496mph (17m 45.348s) riding a Padgett’s Racing YZR500 GP machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodson’s fastest lap on Wednesday evening was 127.402mph (17m 46.139s), with more surely to come.

England's Rob Hodson on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916 during qualifying at the Classic TT. (Photo: Classic TT)

The Wigan man is a former winner of the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix in 2022 and will be optimistic of challenging for another coveted win around the Mountain Course in the three-lap Formula 1 race next Wednesday (August 29).

“It’s been a strange one being here and watching the Manx Grand Prix lads having all the fun,” said Hodson, prior to his first laps of the 2025 event on the Ducati on Wednesday evening.

“SMT by Key Ducati Racing and Tim [Keay] has put his trust in me with one of his bikes, and Robin Croft of SMT has backed us with his full support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had limited testing time on this bike with the deal coming about so late – just a few laps around Oulton Park to set the handlebars and things like that.