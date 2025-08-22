Classic TT: Rob Hodson knocking on door of Bruce Anstey's 2017 lap record despite 'limited testing time' on Ducati 916 - 'Just a few laps around Oulton Park'
Hodson, who has made the switch from Kawasaki 750 machinery, was only eight tenths of a second outside New Zealand rider Bruce Anstey’s 2017 lap record after lapping at over 127mph on Thursday evening.
Road racing legend Anstey set the Classic TT benchmark in 2017 with a lap of 127.496mph (17m 45.348s) riding a Padgett’s Racing YZR500 GP machine.
Hodson’s fastest lap on Wednesday evening was 127.402mph (17m 46.139s), with more surely to come.
The Wigan man is a former winner of the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix in 2022 and will be optimistic of challenging for another coveted win around the Mountain Course in the three-lap Formula 1 race next Wednesday (August 29).
“It’s been a strange one being here and watching the Manx Grand Prix lads having all the fun,” said Hodson, prior to his first laps of the 2025 event on the Ducati on Wednesday evening.
“SMT by Key Ducati Racing and Tim [Keay] has put his trust in me with one of his bikes, and Robin Croft of SMT has backed us with his full support.
“We’ve had limited testing time on this bike with the deal coming about so late – just a few laps around Oulton Park to set the handlebars and things like that.
“Up to this point it’s been more excitement than nerves and there’s no pressure at all, so I can just go out there and enjoy it.”