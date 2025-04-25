Cookstown 100: Derek McGee laps up Orritor return as riders limited to free practice in wet - question over grid positions
Only free practice was held because of the inclement weather, with the organisers cancelling plans to run three races with the aim of ensuring all competitors completed their mandatory five practice laps.
With no qualifying taking place, a club official said grid positions for Saturday’s races would be decided by the event timekeepers.
McGee is making his Irish road racing comeback this year and last raced at the Orritor course in 2019.
The Mullingar man went out in the newcomers session and rode his new ex-Ten Kate World Supersport Yamaha R6, backed by Moira-based Bell Bikesport.
McGee also rode the Yamaha in the Superbike session and was out in Supertwin and Moto3 practice on a KMR Kawasaki and Faraldo Racing Moto3 respectively.
The former Irish Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin road racing champion recorded the fastest lap of the day in the Superbike Open A practice session, setting a time of 1m 35.595s (79.804mph).
McGee may have been away from the Orritor course for six years, but he will clearly be in the hunt for race wins.
“I’m very happy with the 600. It has a very good pedigree and was second in the World Supersport Championship last year,” he said.
“We made a few minor changes in testing to the suspension and it’s a fantastic bike to ride.
“I’m riding again for Ryan (Farquhar) on a Supertwin and it’s the bike Richard Cooper won on at the North West 200.
“We’ve kept in touch and I got in contact with him and decided we were going to do the nationals again.”
Late entry Michael Dunlop did his five mandatory practice laps on his BMW machine and then left the course. The Ballymoney man also had his Ducati Panigale V2 in the paddock.
Michael Sweeney from Skerries is another leading contender on the Martin Jones Racing BMW and EM Building Yamaha R6. Sweeney is also due to ride an unconfirmed Supertwin machine.
Former British Superbike rider Franco Bourne will make his road racing debut at Cookstown after joining Cowton Racing, with the ex-Honda Racing UK rider competing in the Junior Support race.
Manx Grand Prix winners Joe Yeardsley, a newcomer, and Italy’s Andrea Majola are also entered, while Julian Trummer from Austria spearheads the Lion Heart Moto Racing Team for Bangor man Dwayne McCracken.
Also in action are Ulstermen Darryl Tweed, Neil Kernohan and Darryl Anderson, with Kevin Keyes from Co Offaly returning on his Daracore Racing Yamaha machines.
Waterford’s Brian McCormack is entered on his Roadhouse Macau BMW and PHR Performance Triumph 765 machines.
