Cookstown 100: Michael Dunlop arrives at Orritor with new machines for first Irish road race of new season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 29-time Isle of Man TT winner arrived at the Orritor course on Friday after travelling from the final British Superbike test at Oulton Park in Cheshire, where Dunlop rode a BMW M1000RR.
The Ballymoney man has also been testing a Ducati Panigale V2 machine this year and is entered on the Italian bike in the Supersport races at the TT.
Dunlop has raced at Cookstown for the past two years and won the Superbike Invitation race in 2024.
However, he sat out the main race day last year after slipping off his Triumph 765 machine in wet conditions in the opening Supersport race.
Dunlop will line up as the favourite at the first Irish national road race of the season.
The event will give the 36-year-old a chance to test his new machines on the roads ahead of the North West 200 in a few weeks’ time, which takes place on the north coast from May 7-10.
SEE ALSO:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.