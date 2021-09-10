Cookstown 100 hosts final Irish national road race of 2021
The postponed KDM Hire Cookstown 100 hosts the second and last Irish national road race of the season this weekend (September 10-11).
The Co Tyrone meeting was the only Irish road race that went ahead in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 impact.
Once again, the meeting will be run as a closed event, with restrictions in place and admission to the circuit strictly by pre-purchased race packages, which were available to order online.
The line-up at Cookstown includes Adam McLean – a double winner in 2020 – who will be joined in the McAdoo Kawasaki colours by Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed.
Paul Jordan from Magherafelt will ride for the Isle of Man-vased PreZ Racing team on Yamaha machinery, while Skerries man Michael Sweeney will also line up as one of the big favourites in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin classes.
Fellow Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne is targeting the podium for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.
Derek Sheils, who has been the man to beat in the Superbike class at the Orritor course in recent years, has declared himself an unlikely starter, while Derek McGee misses out through injury after breaking his pelvis during a training crash last month.
Michael Dunlop is also absent after taking the chance to ride for the Dynavolt Triumph team in this weekend’s British Supersport Championship at Silverstone, where he will replace injured American rider Brandon Paasch.
Roads will be closed from 7am for practice on Friday and from 7am on Saturday for a 12-race programme, reopening no later than 7.30pm today and 9pm on Saturday.
The main race bill on Saturday is as follows:
Race 1 – Senior Support A
Race 2 – Moto3/125GP/SS300
Race 3 – Supersport 600 A
Race 4 – Supertwin A
Race 5 – Supertwin B
Race 6 – Junior Support
Race 7 – Open A
Race 8 – Junior Classic
Race 9 – Lightweight Supersport
Race 10 – Senior Classic
Race 11 – Cookstown 100 Superbike B
Race 12 – KDM Hire Cookstown 100 Superbike A