Cookstown 100: NI Air Ambulance tasked to Orritor course for second time on Saturday after red-flag incidents
It was the second time the emergency helicopter was tasked to the Co Tyrone race meeting at the Orritor course after it attended an earlier red flag accident in the Open B Superbike race.
No official details regarding either incident have been provided by the organisers.
Skerries man Michael Sweeney was leading narrowly from Michael Dunlop in the Open A Superbike race on Saturday when the red flag went out as the leaders began their third lap.
Neither Sweeney nor Dunlop were involved in the incident, which led to a lengthy delay.
There were also red flag stoppages in the Moto3 race in the morning and the Supertwin B race.
