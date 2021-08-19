Cookstown 100 Road Races: Event schedule and road closing times

The postponed KDM Hire Cookstown 100 will host the second and last Irish national road race of the season from September 10-11.

By Kyle White
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:32 pm
The Cookstown 100 will be the final Irish national road race of 2021 in September.

The Co Tyrone meeting was the only Irish road race that went ahead in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 impact.

Once again, the meeting will be run as a closed event, with admission to the circuit strictly by wristband. These can be purchased as part of a race package with an official programme via PayPal. Further details can be found on the Cookstown 100 website at www.cookstown100.org.

Race packages will only be available to purchase until Friday evening, August 20.

Roads will close at 10am for practice on Friday, September 10 and from 7am on Saturday, September 11, re-opening no later than 9pm on both days. No vehicles will be permitted on the course from 10.30am on the Friday and 9am on the main race day.

Three races are planned on Friday, September 10, following practice (Open B, Senior Support B and Supersport 600 B).

The main race bill on Saturday, September 11 is as follows:

Race 1 – Senior Support A

Race 2 – Moto3/125GP/SS300

Race 3 – Supersport 600 A

Race 4 – Supertwin A

Race 5 – Supertwin B

Race 6 – Junior Support

Race 7 – Open A

Race 8 – Junior Classic

Race 9 – Lightweight Supersport

Race 10 – Senior Classic

Race 11 – Cookstown 100 Superbike B

Race 12 – KDM Hire Cookstown 100 Superbike A