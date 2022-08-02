Darryl Tweed in Wilson Craig Racing deal for 2023 road races

Tweed claimed an excellent runner-up finish in Saturday’s opening Supersport race at Armoy, when he gave ‘Man of the Meeting’ Davey Todd a run for his money in the damp conditions.

He led onto the final lap on corrected time after starting from the second group, but Todd came out on top by only three-tenths-of-a-second the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, with Adam McLean taking third as he made his roads debut on his new Yamaha R6.

Tweed also achieved some solid results at Kells, Walderstown and Aberdare after joining the team following the departure of Yorkshireman Joey Thompson.

Darryl Tweed on the Wilson Craig Racing Honda Supersport machine at the Skerries 100 in July.

Wilson Craig team owner Darren Gilpin said: “We confirmed at the weekend that Darryl Tweed will ride for us in 2023.

Darryl is very easy going and always gives 100 per-cent, but as soon as he steps off a motorbike for a debrief, he is deadly serious and knows exactly what he’s talking about.

“He has done a job for us this year and it’s working for both of us, so there’s no need to change it for next year.

“His second place at Armoy was a great rider and it almost felt as good as a win to me. He led the race for four or five laps and was the only rider who was able to put it up to Davey Todd at Armoy on Saturday.”

Tweed, who was thrown a lifeline by the team after his own Supersport machine suffered an engine failure in practice at the North West 200, said he was grateful for the opportunity and vowed to do all he could to repay the team’s faith in him.

“I’m really happy to be continuing with Wilson Craig Racing in 2023,” Tweed said.

“The team have been fantastic to me and my family –they saved my 2022 season after a run of bad luck with my own machinery.

“The professionalism of the team plus the quality machinery has helped us gain some great results. I’m really looking forward to rewarding their faith in me next season.”