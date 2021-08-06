Davey Todd and Joey Thompson spearhead Wilson Craig Racing bid at Aberdare Park

North Yorkshireman Davey Todd capped a fine weekend for Darren Gilpin’s team as he claimed the runner-up spot in the ‘Race of Legends’ behind Michael Dunlop on the Honda Fireblade.

Todd only rode the CBR1000RR for the first time in Friday practice but showed his potential with an impressive lap of 103.409mph around the three-mile course in Co Antrim last Saturday. The 26-year-old also finished on the rostrum in third in the opening Supersport race.

“I had a really good time at Armoy,” said Todd, who will be joined in the team at the two-day Aberdare meeting by York’s Joey Thompson.

Davey Todd leads Derek McGee on his way to second place in the 'Race of Legends' at Armoy.

“It was great to be back at the Irish road races again and to see all the fans around the circuit – the atmosphere was brilliant. To have a successful time on the Wilson Craig Superbike and that second place in the ‘Race of Legends’ just topped off the meeting for me.”

Thompson, who sealed a brace of top-ten results at Armoy in the Supersport class, is competing in the British Superbike Championship this year on the NP Motorcycles BMW as well as selected road races.

“I just want to thank Darren Gilpin and all at the Wilson Craig Honda Team for giving me the opportunity this weekend to ride one of their 600s,” said the North West 200 podium finisher. “I really am excited about it.

“I just cannot seem to get to the top step in the 600 races at Aberdare, but with the chance to ride for the Wilson Craig Honda Team this weekend, it fills me full of confidence.

“This is a step in the right direction, no doubt about it, and I am thrilled to be part of such a highly successful team. They are proven winners with great bikes, along with a solid team, so this package ticks all the boxes for me,” Thompson added.

“To have Davey Todd and Chris Burns also in the team this weekend, it really is going to be tough, with both Davey and Chris two very fast riders with a wealth of experience between them.”