Northern Ireland’s David Allingham clinched a double in the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Brands Hatch to move into third place in the standings.

The Eglinton rider was in top form on the SBS/Nicholl Oils BMW at the Kent circuit, where he twice beat championship leader Ilya Mikhalchick (ROKiT BMW) to earn his first wins of the season.

Allingham held off Mikhalchick by only three tenths of a second in a dry race on Saturday before bagging another 25 points on Sunday.

Mikhalchick, who is riding for Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing team, finished second again, only six tenths of a second back.

David Allingham on the SBS/Nicholl Oils BMW. The Northern Ireland rider won both National Superstock 1000 races at Brands Hatch. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Allingham, who is 47 points behind the Ukrainian after the fifth round of the championship, said his performance had given him a big confidence boost for the remainder of the season.

“I can’t believe it to be honest. Yesterday I got a lot of confidence from the race and I kind of reminded myself how I can ride a motorcycle,” he said.

“The rain came down and I actually put my hand up at one time – I nearly high-sided two or three times when the rain was coming down.

“I sat in behind Tom (Ward) and kind of let him do the work in the rain and kept at arm’s length, and tried not to make too many mistakes.

“Once Josh Owens came past, I realised that Ilya wasn’t in second place or third place, so I thought, right, make short work of Tom and Josh Owens right now and pull the pin, and that’s I did.

“I got to the lead and kind of managed it – amazing!

“Thanks to everybody who has supported me and let’s go to Thruxton and do the same.”

In the British Superbike Championship, title leader Bradley Ray crashed out of the Sprint race.

Former champion Scott Redding, who will ride for the Hager PBM Ducati team for the remainder of the season after initially coming in to replace injury-hit Glenn Irwin at Knockhill, delivered the team’s first victory of the year.

Redding held off reigning champion Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha), with Danny Kent in third on the McAMS Yamaha.

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) was seventh with fellow Northern Ireland rider Scott (Send my Bag/IWR Honda) in 12th.

In the final race, Ryde claimed his first win of the year by a tenth-of-a-second from Kent, with Redding passing Ray for the final podium place.

Irwin suffered a huge high-side in the race but fortunately walked away. Swann again finished 12th.

Ray now leads Ryde by 34 points ahead of round six at Thruxton (August 8-10), when Glenn Irwin is targeting a comeback on the Hager PBM Ducati following his crash at Snetterton in June.

In the British Supersport class, Donegal’s Rhys Irwin was third on Sunday on the Performance 15 Suzuki.

Ben Currie completed a double on the Moto Rapido Ducati.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy was sixth for Honda Racing, while Lee Johnston – third in Saturday’s race – retired in the pits on the Sencat by Swan Racing Triumph.

Eugene McManus was 10th on the MMB Racing Ducati.

Antrim’s Nikki Coates won the main BMW F900R Cup race from Barry Burrell and Richard Cooper.

Teenager Jack Burrows was 10th in Sunday’s British Talent Cup race with Alexander Rowan in 14th.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Rea finished ninth in the Superpole race in the World Superbike round in Hungary and 12th in the final race.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider crashed twice in Saturday’s race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed a clean sweep for the ROKiT BMW team to extend his lead at the top to 26 points over Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega, who struggled to 13th in a wet Superpole race but twice finished as the runner-up in the full-distance races.