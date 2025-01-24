Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Rea says new crew chief Uri Pallares has made a ‘super-easy’ transition after replacing Andrew Pitt in the role in the Pata Yamaha World Superbike team.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pallares moved with Rea from Kawasaki and was the six-time world champion’s chief mechanic last season.

However, Rea felt a change was needed and Pallares will be the Northern Ireland rider’s crew chief this year as he attempts to make amends for a disappointing maiden year in Yamaha blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rea described 2024 as the ‘most difficult’ of his illustrious career, with the 37-year-old finishing down in 13th place on the R1, with only one podium finish – third at Donington Park – to show for his efforts.

Pata Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea completed a two-day winter test at Jerez in Spain

He topped the times in the wet on the final day of the two-day Jerez winter test on Thursday after ending Wednesday 13th fastest in drier conditions.

Speaking about Pallares’ impact on his side of the garage, Rea said: “It was a super-easy transition to be honest. He has the respect in the team already.

“Always on the first day of school I’m sure he was quite nervous last November, but he did such a great job in November with the test plan and how they carried that out that everyone gave him a standing ovation at the end and a big clap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s just down to business now really. He’s a guy I trust a lot, he has incredible experience and hopefully it’s one little box ticked in a long list of things that we need to tick off before the start of the season.

“But I feel comfortable, I’m sure he does as well, and hopefully it can only make us stronger inside the garage.”

Rea posted the fastest time at Jerez on Thursday in 1:53.058 to lead Team HRC’s Xavi Vierge in the inclement conditions.

Last year’s title runner-up, Nicolo Bulega, led the way on the Aruba.it Ducati on Wednesday in the dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW Motorrad) was forced to miss the test with a minor finger injury.

Neither Rea nor team-mate Andrea Locatelli undertook a qualifying simulation or time attack, focusing instead on key development items and set-up configuration for the season ahead.

Rea said: “It’s been a positive test and it’s nice to be back – yesterday [Wednesday] we got off to a really good start and wasted no time in getting up to speed, I felt good on my Yamaha R1 from the first laps and step-by-step we’ve just built on that.

“Pace was okay, we didn’t complete any time attacks and worked through the development programme. Held up in the garage a couple of times with just some small issues but I was satisfied with the first day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Woke up today [Thursday] and the weather was bad obviously, so we only managed wet laps and I did enjoy riding round familiarising myself more with the R1 in these conditions and honestly, we made some really positive changes.

“Big thanks to the crew for their efforts, two days of good information and now we move to Portugal in quick succession to keep putting the package together for Australia.”

Rea and Locatelli will resume their winter testing programme on Monday at Portimao in Portugal.