Enea Bastianini seals emotional Qatar MotoGP win

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 06: Enea Bastianini of Italy and Gresini Racing MotoGP celebrates with Nadia Gresini wife of Fausto Gresini of Italy the victory on the podium during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP of Qatar - Race at Losail Circuit on March 06, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images,)

It was an emotional victory for the 24-year-old Italian, who won the Moto2 title back in 2020, as it was just over a year on from the tragic passing of team boss Fausto Gresini.

“My feeling now is incredible because I pushed from the start but the most important was to save the tyre until the end of the race,” he said.

“In the end, Pol was really close to me and then I thought I could try to win the race...then I overtook him on the first corner when he went wide.

“I want to dedicate this victory to Fausto because he has pushed me a lot from the sky, it’s fantastic for all the team, I think we have cried, all the guys...I want to say thanks to everybody for this.”

Brad Binder finished second at the flag then Aleix Espargaro was third.

In the Moto3 class, it was Italian Andrea Migno on the Rivacold Snipers Honda who claimed the first podium of 2022.