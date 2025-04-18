Enkalon Trophy organisers reveal revised plan for Saturday racing at Bishopscourt after rain washes out Good Friday action
Standing water on the circuit left the organisers with no option other than to call a halt to proceedings, with no let-up in the weather after a Met Office yellow warning for rain came into force in the Downpatrick area.
Most qualifying sessions were held before the stoppage, with former Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips – the 2019 Enkalon Trophy winner – securing pole on the J McC Racing Kawasaki from championship leader Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki).
The Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland’s (MCRRCI) meeting is set to continue on Saturday, with racing from 9am sharp.
Mark Sanlon, Assistant Clerk of the Course, said the club hopes to run three races for each championship class.
“We got through the practice sessions but the back section of the track just seemed to flood where it normally does,” he said.
“Unfortunately, it’s on the racing line, the braking line, and through the chicanes it’s just lying in rivers, which is the issue.
“Everybody was drenched and we’ll just start again in the morning and try to get three sets of races run for each class, so that’s the plan at the moment.”
Ballynahinch rider McGreevy was fastest in qualifying for the IFS David Wood Trophy Supersport races.
As well as Bishopscourt, a big weekend of Easter motorcycling includes Monday’s opening ‘Big 3 Series’ event at Kirkistown, where Michael Dunlop holds an entry.
