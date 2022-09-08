The former British Junior Supersport champion and World Supersport 300 rider has been competing on the domestic short circuit scene this season with the Cookstown-based McAdoo Kawasaki Racing squad.

McGlinchey has added some extra spice to the Ulster Superbike Championship after joining the series from round four at Kirkistown in June, with the 24-year-old giving reigning champion Alastair Seeley some much-needed competition.

McGlinchey was a double winner on the McAdoo Kawasaki in the Supersport class at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting at Bishopscourt in July. He claimed another victory and runner-up finish last weekend in the rain at Kirkistown.

Eunan McGlinchey on the McAdoo Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR at Kirkistown in Co Down.

The Aghadowey man intends to compete at the final three rounds of the championship – including the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October – but McGlinchey’s key priority is securing a move back to the British championship next year.

He will travel to the Snetterton BSB meeting in Norfolk this weekend to explore any potential opportunities for 2023 and McGlinchey has revealed he is open to competing in the Superstock 1000 class as well as the Supersport division.

“I’m going over to Snetterton this weekend to speak to people and teams because I’m trying to get back into the British championship,” he said.

“I just want to see if there are any opportunities but I won’t be jumping into anything unless it’s right for me.

Alastair Seeley leads Eunan McGlinchey in the Supersport class at Kirkistown in Co Down.

“I’m looking to go back to Supersport 600 or even Superstock 100. I’m enjoying the big bike with McAdoo and I got a second place at Kirkistown, which was my first time on the bike in the wet.

“I know what I need and I don’t want to make a stupid mistake and leave myself back at square one – I want to get onto a bike that I am able to win on.

“I’ve nothing against racing at home – it’s fun and enjoyable – but I just want to keep the pace that BSB brings to your level; it’s a different level and as everyone can see, when you come from BSB and race at home you’re up at the sharp end straight away.”

McGlinchey finished seventh and sixth in the Supersport Sprint and Feature races at the opening British championship round at Silverstone at Easter weekend.

However, he split from Gearlink Kawasaki shortly afterwards and admitted his second season with the English team “wasn’t working out”.

“I almost knew after pre-season testing that it maybe wasn’t right but I decided to go ahead and give it a go,” said McGlinchey, who finished sixth in the championship in 2021.

“I’ve nothing against Gearlink, but it just wasn’t working out for me. I just lost the level I was able to ride at and I know what I can do when I’m happy, but I wasn’t able to do that when I was with Gearlink.