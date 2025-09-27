Scottish rider Callum Grigor has been moved out of intensive care at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham following a serious incident at the Donington Park British Superbike Championship round earlier in September.

The 27-year-old and his machine collided with Manx racer Nathan Harrison on the approach to Goddards in the National Superstock 1000 race.

Grigor was placed in an induced coma but was recently brought back to consciousness and is continuing to make good progress.

The latest update issued by his family said he was due to be transferred to a hospital in Glasgow next week.

Callum Grigor was seriously injured in a crash at the Donington Park British Superbike round. (Photo by Grigor Racing)

A statement issued by Grigor Racing on social media read: “After 22 days in ICU, we’re relieved to share that Callum has now been moved to the Major Trauma Ward to continue his recovery. He will be transferred to a hospital in Glasgow next week, where he’ll keep working on his rehabilitation.

“At the moment, he’s not yet mobile or able to get on his feet, but he’s becoming less confused each day — and in true Callum style, he’s already back to cracking plenty of jokes and keeping everyone smiling.

“Today [Saturday] his bike was released, and we finally feel comfortable sharing more details about the crash. On the opening lap, Callum’s brake lines were caught by another riders foot peg into the Melbourne loop, a freak incident where there is no blame. This meant he had no front brakes.

“On the run up to Goddard’s, he steered onto the grass to avoid others on track, and inspection has shown the bike was in 1st gear — another desperate attempt to slow himself down.

“It’s been a frightening few weeks, but we are so thankful for the progress he’s making and for all the support we’ve received from the racing community, friends, and family. Your messages truly mean the world.

“We continue to give our thanks to the incredible individuals at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham for looking after Callum and the whole family.

“We’ll keep sharing updates as Callum continues to recover — for now, please keep him in your thoughts as he takes the next steps on this journey.”