FHO Racing confirms North West 200 absence and cites logistical difficulties due to BSB and TT pressures
On Sunday, race chief Mervyn Whyte said he would be ‘disappointed’ if Faye Ho’s British Superbike and roads team missed Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race and confirmed that FHO Racing rider Peter Hickman was set to ride his own machines at the event, which takes place from May 8-11.
The team has now issued a press statement confirming that neither Hickman nor fellow BBS and TT rider Josh Brookes will ride FHO Racing machines at the North West.
It comes after the team withdrew from the meeting last year after being informed moments before the opening Superstock race that the carbon wheels on their M1000RR machines were ineligible under MCUI rules, prompting Hickman to call for the North West to adopt the same regulations that were in place at the TT, where carbon wheels were permitted for the Superstock races.
Hickman was granted permission to stay and race at the North West on his own PHR Performance Supersport and Supertwin bikes and is again set to run his own machines this year.
In a statement on Wednesday, the FHO Racing team said the decision not to compete at the event was taken for logistical reasons, albeit acknowledging that last year’s Wheelgate controversy ‘was considered in our decision’.
Team principal Faye Ho said: “Of course, the decision not to take part in this year’s North West 200 was not an easy one to make; we are a Road Racing team and it’s an important event in the run up to the Isle of Man TT.
“However, after careful consideration and discussions with myself, Josh, Pete and the team, the decision not to take part was agreed, simply due to the logistics and the event being between BSB rounds (Oulton Park, May 4-6 and Donington Park, May May 17-19), then straight to the TT.
“Last year as a team we didn’t feel 100% ready when we went to the TT and that’s something none of us want heading there.
“Of course, there’s last year’s situation at the event, which was considered in our decision, but ultimately the main reason is simply down to the calendar being very close.
“I have agreed with Pete that he can run at the event with his own team and it’s something I fully support,” she added.
“Myself and the whole team will miss the event and the Irish fans this year; we always receive such wonderful support at the North West 200 and I hope that everyone has a safe and successful event.”