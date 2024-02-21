Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, race chief Mervyn Whyte said he would be ‘disappointed’ if Faye Ho’s British Superbike and roads team missed Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race and confirmed that FHO Racing rider Peter Hickman was set to ride his own machines at the event, which takes place from May 8-11.

The team has now issued a press statement confirming that neither Hickman nor fellow BBS and TT rider Josh Brookes will ride FHO Racing machines at the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the team withdrew from the meeting last year after being informed moments before the opening Superstock race that the carbon wheels on their M1000RR machines were ineligible under MCUI rules, prompting Hickman to call for the North West to adopt the same regulations that were in place at the TT, where carbon wheels were permitted for the Superstock races.

FHO Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman on the grid at the 2023 North West 200. Hickman will still compete at the event in May on his own PHR Performance machines

Hickman was granted permission to stay and race at the North West on his own PHR Performance Supersport and Supertwin bikes and is again set to run his own machines this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, the FHO Racing team said the decision not to compete at the event was taken for logistical reasons, albeit acknowledging that last year’s Wheelgate controversy ‘was considered in our decision’.

Team principal Faye Ho said: “Of course, the decision not to take part in this year’s North West 200 was not an easy one to make; we are a Road Racing team and it’s an important event in the run up to the Isle of Man TT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, after careful consideration and discussions with myself, Josh, Pete and the team, the decision not to take part was agreed, simply due to the logistics and the event being between BSB rounds (Oulton Park, May 4-6 and Donington Park, May May 17-19), then straight to the TT.

“Last year as a team we didn’t feel 100% ready when we went to the TT and that’s something none of us want heading there.

“Of course, there’s last year’s situation at the event, which was considered in our decision, but ultimately the main reason is simply down to the calendar being very close.

“I have agreed with Pete that he can run at the event with his own team and it’s something I fully support,” she added.