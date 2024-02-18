“If they’ve decided not to come then I must admit it’s disappointing but that’s where we are at.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Superbike and top-flight road racing team pulled out of Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race in 2023 due to a dispute over the carbon fibre wheels on their BMW M1000RR machines, which were deemed to be ineligible under the regulations of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

Hickman and Australian rider Josh Brookes were informed of the decision shortly before the opening Superstock race on the Thursday evening schedule last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team owner Faye Ho withdrew from the event following the controversy, although Hickman was granted permission to compete in the Supersport and Supertwin classes on his own PHR Performance machines.

FHO Racing riders Peter Hickman (left) and Josh Brookes did not compete in the Superstock or Superbike races at the North West 200 in 2023.

The carbon wheels at the centre of the dispute are permitted in the regulations at the Isle of Man TT, where Hickman and Brookes both rode in the Superstock and Superbikes races last summer.

Carbon fibre wheels remain ineligible for the 2024 North West 200 and while the FHO Racing team may not be on the grid, outright lap record holder Hickman is set to compete on his own Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin bikes from May 8-11.

Whyte said: “I’ve been talking back and forth with Peter and yes he is (riding his own machines).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apparently there’s a statement out from FHO to say they’re not taking part in the North West this year – I haven’t seen it to be fair. Faye (Ho) hasn’t been in contact with me but I had talked to her at Macau.

“If they’ve decided not to come then I must admit it’s disappointing but that’s where we are at.

“I’ve spoken with Peter a few times and he’s going to be here with us on his own stuff, but that’s really all I can say at the minute.”

The FHO Racing team has been approached for comment.

Following the debacle last year, Hickman called for the regulations at the North West 200 to fall in line with the rules governing the TT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a little bit through gritted teeth and these rules here should be following the TT – that’s what they should be doing,” Hickman said at the time.

“It’s two or three weeks before the TT and we were all told the rules are the same as the TT, and now they’re saying they’re not, so that’s where it has all kind of come from.

“It’s just a bit sour really and a bit unfortunate. I like racing, I want to go racing. Faye (Ho) was nice enough (to let Hickman race) because at the end of the day, I’m an FHO Racing contracted rider and I have to ask if I’m allowed to do this (Supertwin race) and the Supersport class, and she said yes.

“I’m super disappointed. It’s something so easy and simple to understand if you’re looking for it properly, but politics end up ruining everything and this is why they just need to follow what the TT does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever the TT rules are published, just copy them – done, simple. Bear in mind that 90 per cent of this grid is made up of riders who are racing at the TT for one obvious reason: this is a good warm-up and a good test.

“I certainly would be disappointed if I can’t come back to the event but something will have to change – it can’t be the same way it is now.”