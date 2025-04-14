The FHO Racing team celebrates Peter Hickman's Macau Grand Prix victory in 2023. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

FHO Racing has officially pulled out of the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

A BSB statement confirmed the news but said team owner Faye Ho’s “long-term plans” remained “open”.

It read: “The FHO Racing Team will not be participating in the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, however the team’s long term plans remain open and under consideration by owner Faye Ho, based in Macau.

“IDM Superbike champion and World Endurance rider Ilya Mikhalchik previously announced as riding for FHO Racing will now feature in the line-up in the all-new BMW team in the series owned by ten-time BSB race winner Michael Laverty, competing in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.”