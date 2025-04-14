FHO Racing officially pulls out of 2025 British Superbike Championship but 'long-term plans' remain 'open'
A BSB statement confirmed the news but said team owner Faye Ho’s “long-term plans” remained “open”.
It read: “The FHO Racing Team will not be participating in the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, however the team’s long term plans remain open and under consideration by owner Faye Ho, based in Macau.
“IDM Superbike champion and World Endurance rider Ilya Mikhalchik previously announced as riding for FHO Racing will now feature in the line-up in the all-new BMW team in the series owned by ten-time BSB race winner Michael Laverty, competing in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.”
In February, it was confirmed that road racing stars Peter Hickman and new signing Davey Todd had split from Ho’s outfit to run their own team, 8TEN Racing, with official support from BMW Motorrad UK in the British Superbike Championship and at the North West 20 and Isle of Man TT.
