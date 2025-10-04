David Allingham said he was “kicking myself” after misjudging the final lap of Saturday’s National Superstock 1000 race at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

The Northern Ireland rider didn’t realise he was on the final lap as he held second place behind race winner Luke Mossey.

However, Allingham ensured the title race will at least continue into Sunday after championship leader Ilya Mikhalchik finished fourth on the ROKiT BMW for Michael Laverty’s team.

Allingham, riding the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW, was only 0.083s behind Mossey (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) at the finish, with Josh Owens third on the SAF Holland Honda.

David Allingham on the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

“I don’t want to say too much, but I genuinely didn’t know it was the last lap,” said Allingham.

“I was just kind of sitting there, but yeah, that’s twice I’ve made that mistake in my career so I was really kicking myself.

“I think when I was at the front I was riding that bit conservative, I didn’t know how fast you could push. When Luke came past, I thought ‘that’s more like the pace we should be doing’.