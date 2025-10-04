Frustrated David Allingham misjudges last lap at Oulton Park in victory bid - 'That's twice I've made that mistake in my career'
The Northern Ireland rider didn’t realise he was on the final lap as he held second place behind race winner Luke Mossey.
However, Allingham ensured the title race will at least continue into Sunday after championship leader Ilya Mikhalchik finished fourth on the ROKiT BMW for Michael Laverty’s team.
Allingham, riding the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW, was only 0.083s behind Mossey (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) at the finish, with Josh Owens third on the SAF Holland Honda.
“I don’t want to say too much, but I genuinely didn’t know it was the last lap,” said Allingham.
“I was just kind of sitting there, but yeah, that’s twice I’ve made that mistake in my career so I was really kicking myself.
“I think when I was at the front I was riding that bit conservative, I didn’t know how fast you could push. When Luke came past, I thought ‘that’s more like the pace we should be doing’.
“It’s just frustrating, but it keeps the championship alive and we’ll go again tomorrow.”